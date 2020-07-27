Research Partner revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is just around the corner.

The latest card to join the ever-increasing roster is Research Partner, a one-cost Mage minion with one attack, three health, and +1 spell damage.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The scruffy green-haired little Gnome might look harmless, but his stats tell a different story.

He’s the perfect turn-one card for Mage players, offering instant pressure on the board. His 1/3 statline gives him the option to trade effectively, while his +1 spell damage makes him a constant threat.

There’s almost no downside to playing Research Partner in your deck. He’s one of the lowest costing minions with spell damage, and every Mage deck, in the expectation of Spell Mage, should make the most of him.

When all’s said and done, Research Partner is strangely one of the standout cards of the expansion.

Scholomance Academy goes live on Aug. 6, with Blizzard introducing a mammoth 135 new cards to the game. Stay tuned for more card reveals

In the meantime, fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.