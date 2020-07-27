Mage and Rogue Legendary Jandice Barov revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance expansion

Scholomance Academy is opening its gates to Hearthstone players next month and introducing 135 new cards.

The latest card to join the expansion is Jandice Barov, a five-cost Mage and Rogue Legendary with two attack, one health, and a Battlecry. When it’s placed on the battlefield, summon two random five-cost minions. Secretly pick one that dies when it takes damage.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jandice’s secret effect is what is makes the card so interesting. It’s the first of its kind, awarding trickery.

Choosing the five-cost minion with the lower health is the obvious option, but you could just as easily play mind games, and do the exact opposite. This puts your opponent into a false sense of security, instantly giving you the upper hand.

But besides Jandice’s unique effect, its Battlecry is strong enough to make it a viable card. Its overall stat potential, tempo, and ability to singlehandedly take control of the board, fit both the Mage and Rogue classes perfectly.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion is scheduled to drop on Aug. 6. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.