Lightshower Elemental revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

Get a second and third lease on life with this new Priest Elemental.

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion has introduced a new anti-aggro card.

The newest minion to be revealed is Lightshower Elemental, a rare Priest Elemental minion that costs six mana and has 6/6 stats, Taunt, and a Deathrattle ability that restores eight health to all friendly characters.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Oftentimes when playing against aggressive decks, it’s usually difficult to force a fast player to interact with your board since reducing your health to zero is their primary goal. With Lightshower Elemental, the fact that it has Taunt means your opponent will need to answer it if their deck’s main damage source is through minions. In addition, eight health is a massive amount to restore, which gives you an extra chance at stabilizing if you can make it to six mana to play the Lightshower Elemental.

Another added benefit of Lightshower Elemental is that it can restore the health of your minions as well. This means if you have multiple units that were performing a bunch of value trades before the Taunt minion is summoned, they’ll be able to get another chance to continue trading against weaker minions due to the restoration.

The newest Elemental’s inclusion will be much welcome for fans of slower decks since both Khartut Defender and Sandhoof Waterbearer will be rotating when the Forged in the Barrens arrives.

Forged in the Barrens will be released at the end of the month on March 30. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.