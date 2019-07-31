Legendary minion Vessina unveiled for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Vessina’s making her comeback for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion—but this time, she’s taking a stand on the board.

Vessina is a four-cost 2/6 Legendary Shaman minion that gives other minions on its user’s side of the board plus two attack when the player has Overloaded mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Legendary minion will work well with Overload Shaman decks, or decks that heavily rely on Overload spells and minions. The Overload effect doesn’t take place until the turn after a user plays an Overload card, so players will need to plan accordingly when they look to summon Vessina from their hand.

The serpentine Shaman first appeared in Hearthstone’s Rise of Shadows expansion as a playable hero in The Dalaran Heist, the expansion’s single-player game mode. Vessina shared the same Hero Power as the base Shaman deck: the two-cost Totemic Call, which summons a random Totem.

Hearthstone fans will be able to add Vessina to their collection when the game’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum, releases on Aug. 6. The expansion is now available for pre-order from the game’s online store in two different bundle options.