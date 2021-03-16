Kurtrus Ashfallen and Razorfen Beastmaster revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

Hopefully you aren’t tired of seeing new Hearthstone cards because the zeppelin is headed straight to Orgrimmar.

Forged in the Barrens is on its way and Kurtrus Ashfallen is coming with it. Kurtrus was revealed today alongside Razorfen Beastmaster. Both minions belong to Hearthstone’s youngest class, the Demon Hunter.

Kurtrus Ashfallen is a four-cost 3/4 Legendary minion with a Battlecry and Outcast. Ashfallen’s Battlecry causes him to attack the left and right-most enemy minions. His Outcast effect goes in tandem with this, causing him to enter play Immune.

Razorfen Beastmaster is less flashy but could be just as impactful in the right deck. The Beastmaster is a three-cost 3/3 Deathrattle minion that summons a Deathrattle minion that costs four or less from your hand.

Since Demon Hunter joined Hearthstone, it’s been a force to behold. Even after a series of well-deserved nerfs, Demon Hunter has found a way to remain relevant and powerful. The most popular Demon Hunter deck early in any meta is usually aggro.

You’ll likely find Kurtrus in a variety of aggro decks when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.