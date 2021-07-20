Kodo Mount revealed for Hearthstone’s United In Stormwind expansion

The wait for Hearthstone’s United In Stormwind is nearly over as we surge toward the expansion’s release.

The latest card revealed for the expansion today is called Kodo Mount.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kodo Mount is a Druid spell and makes use of the new mount mechanic introduced during the reveal of the United In Stormwind expansion. Mount spells will buff your minion and theoretically remain behind when it dies. Kodo Mount is a +4/+2 mount spell that also gives a minion Rush. After the minion buffed by Kodo Mount dies, you get to summon a Kodo.

The Kodo summoned after the minion equipped with Kodo Mount dies will have the same base stats as the mount spell. That means it will be a 4/2 Kodo with Rush. That being said, the Kodo token produced by Kodo Mount only costs three mana instead of four.

Since the token left behind by Kodo Mount also has Rush, this card gives players the ability to get some serious value when it comes to trading. You could potentially use your buffed minion to smash one of your opponent’s heavy hitters then use the Kodo that is left behind with Rush to finish it off.

It looks like we can expect Druid to keep up the aggressive board-based playstyle we’ve seen throughout Forged In The Barrens. You’ll be able to check out Kodo Mount and all of the cards coming with United In Stormwind when it drops on Aug. 3