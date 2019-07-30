Khartut Defender revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

If you’re in the market to bolster your deck’s defenses, you’re in luck. Khartut Defender is the latest minion to join Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion, and this mummy won’t go out without a fight.

Khartut Defender is a six-cost 3/4 Neutral minion with Taunt and Reborn. Additionally, the minion has a Deathrattle that restores three health to its user.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reborn is Hearthstone’s newest keyword and is highlighted by the game’s upcoming desert-themed expansion. Upon death, minions with Reborn will be restored to life with one health but will retain their attack stats, losing any enchantments they had prior to death. Reborn can only be used once, meaning after a minion has been brought back from the grave it loses the effect and can’t be restored a second time.

With Reborn, Khartut Defender will be restoring a total of six health to its hero. As a Neutral minion, the card is flexible in the type of deck it can appear in, but its six-cost is relatively high for its stats. As a taunt minion, however, the card serves as an effective anti-aggro tool and is made even stronger in its defensive capabilities thanks to its Reborn effect.

Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6, but fans of the game can pre-order the upcoming expansion in one of two bundle options from Hearthstone’s online store.