Into the Fray News joins Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Yet another new and exciting card has been revealed for Heartstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Into the Fray is a one-cost Warrior spell that gives all Taunt minions in your hand +2/+2 stats. In the right deck, this card has insane value. It’s cheap, easy to fit, and has the potential to work well in a number of different decks.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ideally, it would go side by side with Warrior’s Taunt Quest card, Fire Plume’s Heart. Even with the weakest of cards, though, Into the Fray is powerful. As long as you have a few Taunts in your deck, it’s bound to be worth running.

It’s hard to determine how well this card will do in the metagame but considering its high tempo value, it’s destined to see playing time. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Hearthstone fans will have the chance to test Into the Fray out for themselves when Saviors of Uldum releases on Aug. 6.