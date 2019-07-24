Infested Goblin revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

This next card reveal is a treat for Warrior enthusiasts.

Infested Goblin is a three-cost Neutral card with Deathrattle. When it dies, it adds two 1/1 Scarabs with Taunt to your hand. As a standalone card, it’s nothing special, but combined with Taunt oriented decks, it’s great.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s a relatively low-cost card with decent early game stats, but most importantly, its Deathrattle contributes to Fire Plume’s Heart—the Warrior Quest.

Earlier today, Into the Fray, was revealed, another Taunt focused card. It appears that Blizzard is pushing the idea of Taunt Warrior for this expansion and Infested Goblin only contributes to the deck.

Infested Goblin is also great for the Arena. It has tons of value and can easily feature in any decent Arena deck, no matter the class.

The card is scheduled to release alongside Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion on Aug. 6.