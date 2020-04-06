The Hall of Fame is an important part of Hearthstone.

It contains some of the most powerful and popular cards from the game’s history. It’s also used by Blizzard to encourage innovation and development in deck building for classes that have become stagnant.

In the Standard and Wild formats, the Classic set is evergreen. But some of those Classic cards became popular enough for Blizzard to move them into the Wild format. The developer created the Hall of Fame set for that purpose—to bring together cards from other sets that weren’t expansions but needed to be moved into Wild.

This year, we saw 11 cards join the Hall of Fame, the majority of which were from the Priest set. The class is set for an exciting tune-up alongside the Ashes of Outland expansion, so the loss of some old favorites might be worth it.

Here are all of the cards in Hearthstone‘s Hall of Fame set.

Year of the Kraken

Though it wasn’t called the Hall of Fame at the time, four cards were moved into the Hall of Fame when the Standard and Wild formats were first introduced in 2016. They were formerly part of the Reward and Promo sets.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Captain’s Parrot was acquired by crafting all of the Pirates available in the Classic and Basic sets, while players got Old Murk Eye when they crafted all the Classic and Basic Murlocs. These were the only two cards in the Reward set.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The two cards in the Promo set were given out in their golden variations to early players. Elite Tauren Chieftan was a reward for attending BlizzCon in 2013, while players who made a real-money purchase during Hearthstone’s beta got a golden Gelbin Mekkatorque. Both were later made available to craft in non-golden form.

In 2017, when the Hall of Fame was officially announced, Blizzard explained that these four cards were officially part of that Hall of Fame set.

Year of the Mammoth

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Year of the Raven

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Year of the Dragon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Year of the Phoenix

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment