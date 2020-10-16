How to watch the first EMEA Hearthstone Battlegrounds Cup

The first EMEA Battlegrounds Cup is happening this weekend.

Using the new Battlegrounds Lobbies feature, the top eight Hearthstone Battlegrounds players on the European ladder and eight invited streamers will compete this weekend, starting today. They’ll fight for their share of the $10,000 prize pool and bragging rights as the best Battlegrounds players in the region.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The competitors will be streaming their matches along with the official broadcasts on YouTube and Twitch. Here are all of the players who are competing in this tournament:

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Collins “EducatedC” Mensah, Jia “Jia” Dee, and Simon “Sottle” Welch will commentate over the competition on the official broadcasts every day starting at 11am CT. Some players will be co-streaming this event, so you can find the games being broadcast in your preferred language too.

Here’s how the prize pool will be split between the top four teams:

First place: $5,000 – $2,500 each

Second place: $2,400 – $1,200 each

Third place: $1,600 – $800 each

Fourth place: $1,000 – $500 each

You can catch the official streams all weekend on YouTube and Twitch.