How to watch Hearthstone’s Darkmoon Duel-Fest

To celebrate the launch of Duels, Hearthstone’s newest game mode, Blizzard Entertainment is hosting the Darkmoon Duel-Fest on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The tournament, which will take place online, will feature 24 of the game’s most-loved creators and pro players, with big names like Kripp, Thijs, and Dog going head-to-head. In total, $200,000 will be on the line.

Darkmoon Duel-Fest will use a new format Blizzard is calling “Last Duelist Standing.” In the event, competitors will play through three closed-circuit Duels runs until one player remains or one or more players reach 12 wins.

Players will be awarded 10 points for a game win, but once a player loses three times, they’re out. After the three full runs are completed, the individual scores from each run will be combined to form a player’s final score. These scores will then decided the end results and prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about this tournament.

Participants

Thijs

DDaHyoNi

SnailArg

Firebat

RegisKillbin

Flurry

Dog

Alliestrasza

Trump

Solary

khsjohnny

Tesdey

Kripp

bunnyhoppor

RDU

tylerrootd

Zale

Dekkster

Slysssa

Brian Kibler

Jinbae

Tom60229

dreads

FenoHS

Schedule

Darkmoon Duel-Fest is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 12pm CT. The tournament is expected to come to its conclusion six hours later at 6pm CT.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the event is Blizzard’s official PlayHearthstone Twitch channel, but it will also be streamed on all of the players’ respective channels.