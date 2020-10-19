How to watch Hearthstone Masters Tour Online: Madrid

Fans of competitive Hearthstone are in for a treat—and it’s just in time for Halloween. The final Masters Tour event of 2020, Masters Tour Online: Madrid, is set to kick off later this week.

Due to COVID-19, the Masters Tour continues to move forward as an online-only format. Though fans won’t be able to see their favorite players compete together in person, there will still be plenty of action worth watching. Masters Tour Online: Madrid includes over 300 of the best Hearthstone players from across the world all doing battle for a piece of this year’s $3 million prize purse.

Who's ready for the final Masters Tour of 2020? 👀 #MastersTour Online: Madrid begins Friday, Oct. 23rd @ 6 a.m. PDT.



Check out the Viewer's Guide 👉 https://t.co/eS6f0sUkI8



🏹 Don't miss out on the action, only on https://t.co/3BSzH1q0yj | #HSEsports pic.twitter.com/uy1kZZOpNS — Hearthstone Esports (@HSesports) October 19, 2020

The first day of the Masters Tour Online: Madrid will include five rounds of Swiss, according to Blizzard. Games will be played in the familiar four-deck, best-of-five Conquest format, including a ban. Players are dropped after receiving their third match loss.

On day two, players with three or more match wins will play through four more rounds of Swiss. Finally, the action culminates on day three when the top eight players compete for the title of Masters Tour Champion.

You can catch the games starting Friday, Oct. 23 at 8am CT. The action continues on Oct. 24 and 25 at the same start time.

Tune in on Sunday, Oct. 25 to catch the crowning of the Masters Tour Online: Madrid Champion. You can watch the entire three days of action on the official Hearthstone esports YouTube channel.