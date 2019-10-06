How Hearthstone’s upcoming Dual-Class Arena works

Halloween is just a few weeks away, and Hearthstone fans celebrated earlier in the week after Blizzard Entertainment revealed the Doom in the Tomb, the game’s upcoming Halloween-themed event. A number of changes will be coming to Hearthstone in celebration of the spooky festivities, including the return of the Dual-Class Arena format.

Related: Blizzard reveals details about month-long Hearthstone Halloween event, Doom in the Tomb

With the Dual-Class Arena format, players will choose a Hero and a Hero Power when they start a new run. In addition to neutral cards, card offerings will come from the two classes players have chosen. The Arena rotation will feature cards from Saviors of Uldum, Journey to Un’Goro, Kobolds and Catacombs, League of Explorers, Rastakhan’s Rumble, and the usual Basic and Standard sets.

The first two weeks of the event will award players with an Arena ticket upon login so every player will have a chance to participate. Anyone who has an active run once the event goes live will have their run terminated and will receive a new ticket to compensate.

In addition to the new Dual-Class Arena format, the three-week event will introduce new Tavern Brawls every week. The first two weeks will be dungeon-style runs—but with a twist. The runs will be timed and players will receive rewards based on how long it takes for them to complete a run. The final Tavern Brawl will be The Haunted Carousel, in which players will have their minions rotated out while maintaining control over a Dreadsteed card.

The Halloween event begins on Oct. 8 and will run until Oct. 30.