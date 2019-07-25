New Priest Legendary High Priest Amet revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

A new Priest Legendary has been added to the long list of cards coming to Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion.

High Priest Amet costs four mana and has two Attack and seven Health. They’re not the best set of stats, but his effect is an entirely different story. Whenever you summon a minion, change its Attack to be equal to its Health.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For a demigod, Amet isn’t the most powerful of cards, but in of context of Priest, he’s great. He has the potential for some interesting combos and under the right circumstance, with the correct set of cards, he could lead to a quick and easy win.

Amet is essentially a minion version of Inner Fire. He has the possibility of transforming multiple cards, though, giving him much more value. A few cards that synergize nicely with Amet include Power Word: Shield, Divine Spirit, and Topsy Turvy.

It’s difficult to determine the overall worth of Amet, as well as his place in the meta, however, he should see playtime in Standard mode.

Saviors of Uldum is set to release on Aug. 6.