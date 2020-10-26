Here’s the card reveal schedule for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

One of the most exciting parts of a new expansion in any card game is getting to watch all of the new cards get revealed to the public for the first time.

Blizzard recently introduced Hearthstone’s next expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. Themed around the Darkmoon Faire from World of Warcraft, the new expansion brings a carnie-style charm with a subtle Lovecraftian vibe thanks to the inclusion of the Old Gods.

If you played Hearthstone during Whispers of the Old Gods, then you’ll recognize plenty of familiar faces from the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire reveal stream last week. C’Thun and the gang are back and it looks like they’re ready to shake up Hearthstone in a big way.

One thing we know about some of the cards from Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is that they’ll feature a new keyword, Corrupt. Cards with Corrupt become Corrupted while in your hand after you play a card that costs more than them. Becoming Corrupted gives a card additional benefits that otherwise wouldn’t have been triggered.

You can check out all of the cards revealed during the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire reveal stream here. Below you’ll find the schedule for all of the planned reveals coming up, starting on Nov. 3.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is set to be released on Nov. 17.