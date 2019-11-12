Players will be pleased to learn that the latest Hearthstone update takes aim at many of the game’s client crashing bugs. This update is far more than just a bug fix, however.

In addition to performance updates, this patch also implements balance changes to a variety of different cards and Heroes. And thanks to this patch, you’ll be able to check out Hearthstone’s newest mode, Battlegrounds.

In terms of balance changes, Mama Bear has changed from 5/5 giving +5/+5 to a 4/4 giving +4/+4. Kangor’s Apprentice was previously a 4/8 and is now a 3/6. A number of Heroes have also had their powers altered. For Infinite Toki, Temporal Tavern will now cost two instead of one. Temporal Tavern’s text now reads “Refresh Bob’s Tavern and add a minion from a higher Tavern Tier.”

King Mukla’s power, Bananarama, has also been changed. From now on, Bananarama will be a passive Hero Power and will add a Banana to your hand anytime you buy a Beast. The final Hero to be changed with this patch is Jaraxxus, who’s Bloodfury power will now cost two instead of three.

In addition to these balance changes, the Hearthstone team has taken aim at a variety of bugs that have plagued the game for months. Squelch will now work as intended and will no longer cause games to crash. On top of the Squelch fix, a variety of unnamed Android issues have been fixed that should greatly improve the performance of the game on that platform. Blizzard has also given fans the ability to reroll Daily Quests and players can complete the Hallow’s End Arena Quest.

This update is live right now, so dive into Hearthstone and test the performance changes for yourself.