Hedra the Heretic is coming to Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

One of the vilest races on all of Azeroth is the dreaded sea-dwelling Naga.

Now Druid players will have a powerful Naga at their disposal thanks to Hedra the Heretic, a seven-cost 4/5 Legendary Druid minion with a strong Battlecry. When Hedra enters the field, you will summon a minion of equivalent cost to each spell you cast while you were holding Hedra.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

So if we’re interpreting that correctly, it means if you play a five, six, and seven cost spell while Hedra is in your hand and then summon Hedra, you’ll get a five, six, and seven cost minion alongside her. Since Druid players have a number of spell-intensive archetypes, getting the most out of Hedra’s Battlecry shouldn’t be an issue for the shapeshifting class.

Hedra is one of the first powerful minions we’ve seen revealed as part of the Naga minion type. It will be interesting to see how the Naga package progresses as more cards continue to be revealed for Voyage to the Sunken City.

Players can check out Hedra and all of the exciting new minions coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.