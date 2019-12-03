Hearthstone’s Winter Veil returns Dec. 11

The first snowflakes of the holiday season have started to fall, signaling the return of Hearthstone’s annual Winter Veil event.

This year’s Winter Veil kicks off on Dec. 11 at 12pm CT and will reward players who participate in the holiday-themed festivities with the Winter Veil Treat card back.

To celebrate the holiday season, Blizzard is offering fans a new limited-time bundle named the Winter Veil Wonder Bundle from Dec. 19 to Jan. 7. The package costs $24.99 and includes a total of 30 card packs compiled from The Witchwood, The Boomsday Project, Saviors of Uldum, Rise of Shadows, and Rastakhan’s Rumble expansions.

Those looking to pick up the bundle should keep in mind that three of the sets included in the package will rotate out of the Standard format early next year. Cards from The Witchwood, The Boomsday Project, and Rastakhan’s Rumble sets will no longer be available to use in the Standard format when the first expansion of 2020 goes live.

The Winter Veil Wonder Bundle also includes the new Dame Hazelbark Druid Hero and a tree-themed card back to match.

But Dame Hazelbark isn’t the only Hero skin players have to look forward to this holiday season. In its Winter Veil announcement, Blizzard teased Tyrande’s upcoming release and promised more details regarding the long-awaited Hero skin on Dec. 5.

The Winter Veil event will wrap up on Dec. 31, so Hearthstone fans should make sure to celebrate the holiday season before the festivities come to a close.