Hearthstone’s Tombs of Terror solo adventure gets an updated release window

We now have a better idea of when we’ll get to join the League of Explorers and dive into the Tombs of Terror solo adventure.

In the Hearthstone adventures tab, Tombs of Terror now says it’ll be opening in four weeks.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Since Saviors of Uldum was announced, the community has been buzzing about what it’s associated solo adventure might have in store. We know the adventure will feature figures from the League of Explorers, including Brann, Reno, Finley, and Elise.

Based on the reveal trailer for Saviors of Uldum, we can infer a few things about the Tombs of Terror solo adventure. In the trailer for Saviors of Uldum, we learned Reno and the gang will be attempting to stop the League of EVIL from stealing Uldum. World of Warcraft players will know Uldum as the great titan city located in Azeroth’s desert.

If Rafaam and crew plan on following the trend they set with Rise of Shadows, they’ll try to strap rockets to Uldum in order to fly it out of the desert. This time, however, things won’t be so simple. The League of EVIL had the element of surprise on its side when it attacked Dalaran. Since the League of Explorers is at the ready, capturing Uldum won’t be an easy task.

You’ll likely be able to play the Tombs of Terror solo adventure around four weeks from now.