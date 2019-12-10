Hearthstone's latest expansion, Descent of Dragons, is now live

Put on your pack-busting hat because the wait is finally over. It’s time to tear into those bundles and start slinging some spells because Hearthstone’s new Descent of Dragons expansion is live.

If you’ve played any Hearthstone throughout 2019, then you should be vaguely familiar with the story that the game’s expansions have followed this year. During the Rise of Shadows expansion, the League of EVIL was assembled to steal precious valuables from throughout Azeroth. As successful as the League of EVIL may have been, the follow-up expansion, Saviors of Uldum, introduced some competition for the collective.

With Saviors of Uldum, the League of Explorers burst onto the scene in an attempt to oppose the League of EVIL. As the battle between the two factions rages across Azeroth, noteworthy forces have been unleashed, like the seemingly unbeatable Galakrond. With the Descent of Dragons expansion, players and in-game characters alike will be forced to face down some of Azeroth’s most powerful beasts, including its magically-inclined dragons.

One of those dragons will be Galakrond. A friend to all things nasty, Galakrond will be a Hero card that’s exclusive to the EVIL classes. If you play Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, Priest, or Warrior, there’s likely a Galakrond deck in your future. Galakrond joins the game alongside a new keyword called Invoke. Cards with Invoke will power up your Galakrond, making it even more dangerous to play against.

If you aren’t a fan of the EVIL classes, then fear not. Every class in Hearthstone is gaining a plethora of powerful dragons capable of facing even the mighty Galakrond.

You can play Hearthstone’s new expansion, Descent of Dragons, right now.