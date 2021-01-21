Hearthstone’s Darkmoon Races mini-set is now live

It looks like it’s time to saddle up and head to the races. Hearthstone’s new Darkmoon Races mini-set is now live and ready for a test run.

The mini-set contains 35 new cards. Over the past few months, players have gotten acquainted with the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion. This expansion introduced two new keywords, Spellburst and Corrupt.

🔴 On your marks!

🟡 Get set!

🟢 GO!!!



The Darkmoon Races are underway, and the new 35 card Mini-Set is now LIVE!



🏁 https://t.co/izV4PgjNlX pic.twitter.com/f2d7X7MVLl — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) January 21, 2021

Just when some might argue the Darkmoon Faire meta has had enough time to stagnate, the Hearthstone team has come out swinging with an affordable mini-expansion. The best part about the Darkmoon Races is you can get every card in the set for $14.99 or 2,000 gold.

Though the Darkmoon Races mini-set doesn’t introduce any new keywords, it does build upon those that were introduced with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. You’ll find plenty of new cards that make use of Spellburst and Corrupt. You can think of the Darkmoon Races mini-set as an additional 35 cards for the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion. The cards available in the mini-set will also be found in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs.