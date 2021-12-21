Hearthstone’s 2021 Winter Veil event now live

It’s that time of year again. Hearthstone fans can head into the game right now to celebrate the Azerothian version of the holiday season.

If you’ve never experienced Winter Veil before, then you’re in for a treat. This year the event launches with the opportunity to earn six free packs. Starting today you’ll be able to begin a Legendary quest chain themed around Winter Veil. The chain will include three quests and each quest will award two packs. Each quest will reward a pack from the new expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley, as well as a Standard card pack.

Winter Veil is upon us! ☃️



❄️ Legendary Quest Chain

❄️ Seasonal Tavern Brawls

❄️ Winter Veil Treat Card Back

❄️ Festive Skins + Emotes

❄️ Free Snowman Thrall Skin



Winter Veil will also introduce two holiday-themed Tavern Brawls. The Gift Exchange Brawl will go live tomorrow, so prepare to fight over gift drops from Great Father Winter. One cool thing about this brawl is instead of earning a pack when you win it as per usual, players will get a free Winter Veil Treat card back. The following week in the Tavern, players will get to take on the Wacky Waxy Winter Veil Brawl.

The freebies continue when you make your way to the shop. Right now players can claim a Snowman Thrall skin for free from the Hearthstone in-game shop. That being said, if you’d rather spend money, there are a plethora of holiday-themed cosmetics available in the shop for purchase.

You can head into Hearthstone to check out all of the cool stuff coming with Winter Veil this year.