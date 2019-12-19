Hearthstone’s 16.0.5 balance update targets Shaman, set to go live tomorrow

The long-awaited post-Descent of Dragons balance update is finally dropping tomorrow, Blizzard Entertainment announced today. The 16.0.5 update will included nerfs to several Shaman cards and will introduce a few changes to Hearthstone’s Battlegrounds game mode.

After Descent of Dragons launched last week, Shaman boasted the highest win rate in the game. Both Overload and Quest Shaman dominated in the game’s previous expansion, Saviors of Uldum, leading many fans to frustration after the new dragon-themed expansion seemingly failed to provide an answer to the overpowered class.

With tomorrow’s 16.0.5 balance update, two minions will receive adjustments to their mana cost to push them into later stages of the game. Faceless Corrupter will now cost six mana from its original five-cost while Mogu Fleshshaper is now a nine-cost card instead of seven-cost.

Additionally, two cards will receive nerfs to their attack. Sludge Slurper will now have only one attack moving forward, while Faceless Corruptor is down to four attack from it’s original five.

Hearthstone’s Battlegrounds mode will also see a few balance changes once the update goes live tomorrow. Both The Boogeymonster and Mechano-egg have moved from Tier Five to Tier Four, while The Beast and Coldlight Seer are now Tier Three. Brann Bronzebeard will now longer be an available hero and will be replaced in the pool of available heroes by Bartendotron.