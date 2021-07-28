When Clones Attack returns as this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

Star Wars isn’t the only universe with a clone problem. This week, the clones are running wild throughout Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl.

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is When Clones Attack. If you’re a lazy Tavern Brawler, today is your lucky day. All you need to do to play this Brawl is select a class. Once you’ve chosen your desired class, you’ll receive a random deck and you’re ready to dive into the fray.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

During this Tavern Brawl, every minion you play will generate a 1/1 clone. The lore-centric reason behind this within the Brawl is Zerek, Master Cloner. In Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft, Zerek works for the eccentric Goblin, Dr. Boom. Zerek handles Dr. Boom’s more scientific projects, including but not limited to cloning.

Since every minion played during this Brawl will generate a 1/1 clone, both sides of the board can fill up fast. And because decks are random, you won’t really know which tools you have at your disposal. You’ll want to try to maximize the effectiveness of any board clear or direct damage spells you draw throughout the game.

In the meantime, try to make intelligent decisions when it comes to trading minions against your opponent. Don’t let them amass a board so big that they’re able to trample you because you chose not to trade for too long.

This Brawl will be up until next Wednesday, Aug. 4. You’ll have until then to earn your free Year of the Phoenix card pack.