Wacky Waxy Winter Veil is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

If you thought the holiday-themed festivities were over in Hearthstone, you’re mistaken.

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is another holiday-themed experience: the Wacky Waxy Winter Veil Brawl.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Winter Veil is what you’d likely consider Hearthstone’s version of Christmas. Instead of Santa Claus flying around and dropping gifts, the citizens of Azeroth are at the mercy of Greatfather Kobold. This year, it appears Greatfather Kobold got carried away while gift wrapping and has trapped some of the strongest heroes and creatures from Azeroth in gifts.

During this Brawl, it will be our job as players to free the trapped heroes and minions that Greatfather Kobold leaves on the field. This is a constructed Brawl, which means you’ll need to select a class and build a deck before getting into the action.

The main thing you have to focus on throughout this Brawl is the gifts Greatfather Kobold leaves on the field. Gifts are 0/4 minions that have Deathrattles that add a Legendary minion to your opponent’s hand. At the start of the Brawl, Greatfather Kobold will drop four of these gifts on each side of the board.

You’ll want to break the gifts as quickly as possible so you get the benefit of the Legendary minion within. If you’re struggling with deck building, try something like Aggro Druid that’s good at buffing minions already on the board. If you have a way to buff up your gifts, you can turn them against your opponent and actually use them instead of having them as sitting targets.

You’ll be able to take on this Brawl for the next seven days. Your first victory will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.