This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells

If you need a break from last week’s preconstructed Hearthstone Tavern Brawl, this week has you covered.

For the next seven days in the Tavern, you’ll be able to check out Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This week is a great time to check out the Tavern if you like Brawls that do a lot of the work for you. For Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells, all you need to do to get started is hit play. This week, you won’t even need to select a class, let alone craft a deck.

Both characters will start the match as Valeera, the Rogue Hero. The lore behind this Brawl is that Valeera has stolen spells from every class and filled the deck with them. Every spell you play will summon a random minion of the same cost. That means if you play a two-cost spell, you’ll also summon a two-cost minion.

Since your opponent is playing the same type of deck you are, this Brawl is pretty straightforward. You’ll want to out-trade and out-value your opponent as much as possible. That being said, this Brawl can get wacky, so don’t be surprised if you lose or win a few games strictly based on luck.

This Brawl originally made its debut in November 2016 and has circulated a few times since then. You can expect Valeera to have some new cards in her Burgled Bag of Spells thanks to Forged in the Barrens.

You’ll be able to take on this Brawl for the rest of the week to earn a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.