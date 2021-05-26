This week’s Tavern Brawl is Showdown at Blackrock Mountain

It’s a battle of two behemoths this week in the Tavern. The latest Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called Showdown at Blackrock Mountain.

Ragnaros and Nefarian are ready to lay the smackdown. Both of these behemoths want to know who the most powerful boss in Blackrock Mountain is. As a result, you and your opponent are caught in the middle of this epic showdown. In this Brawl, you’ll be playing as either Ragnaros or Nefarian, using special decks, hero powers, and weapons.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

That means this is a preconstructed deck brawl, so you won’t have to worry about building a deck ahead of time. Nefarian’s hero power costs two mana and is called Wild Magic. This power adds a random spell from any class to your hand and it costs zero mana.

Across the table, Ragnaros will have a hero power called Molten Rage. This power costs two mana and causes Ragnaros to summon a 5/1 Magma Rager. Later in the game, Ragnaros can get the Die Insect hero power, which costs two mana and deals eight damage to a random enemy.

Ragnaros will start the match with 60 health, one mana, and Sulfuras. Those who are familiar with Ragnaros will recognize Sulfuras as his patented fiery mace. Sulfuras is a two-attack weapon with six durability. Sulfuras has a Deathrattle that causes your hero power to become Die Insect after it’s destroyed. That means you’ll be able to sling eight random damage at your opponent every turn once Sulfuras is out of the picture.

Nefarian will start with 30 health and 30 armor. Nefarian has no weapon to start but, as a result, gets to open the game at four mana instead of one like Ragnaros.

Think of this Brawl like a duel-decks scenario. Both of these decks were designed to play against each other specifically. Both characters also have incredibly strong hero powers, so things can get a little crazy. Try to out-trade your opponent and make the most of your character’s specific hero power.

Winning this Brawl will earn you one Year of the Phoenix card pack. You can test your luck in the Showdown at Blackrock Mountain for the next seven days.