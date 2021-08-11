Shake, Deathrattle and Roll is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

It’s time for a new Tavern Brawl in Hearthstone. This week in the Tavern, you’ll be able to play Shake, Deathrattle and Roll.

This Brawl is fantastic for those of us who aren’t interested in theorycrafting a Brawl deck. To start things off in this Brawl, all you’ll need to do is select a class. After selecting a class, you’ll be assigned a deck full of random cards. Many of the cards in your deck will still be from the class you select, so pick a class you’re comfortable with.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Your deck will be overflowing with random minions. The fun in this Brawl comes after you’re able to bring those minions onto the battlefield. Each time a new minion enters play, it will be assigned a random Deathrattle, hence the name of the Brawl.

This means every minion you play will have a Deathrattle. Minions who already have a Deathrattle will be assigned an extra one. You’ll need to pay attention to the specific Deathrattles assigned to your minions so that you can play around them appropriately. Try to trade in a way that allows you to take advantage of your minion’s Deathrattles while trying to dodge your opponent’s.

If your opponent has a powerful Deathrattle on the board on a minion that isn’t very scary, try to avoid trading into it as long as you can afford to. This Brawl can get out of hand fast if the right Deathrattles appear, so try to take care of your opponent’s health as early as possible.

You’ll be able to play this Brawl for one whole week to earn a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.