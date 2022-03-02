Randomonium is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

If you’re a big fan of RNG, you’re going to love this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl. Players can take on Randomonium all week long in the Tavern.

As the name implies, Randomonium is one of the most RNG-heavy Brawls in the game. To get things started, all you’ll need to do is select a class. After selecting a class, your fate is in the hands of chaos.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The lore of this Brawl is that you’re dueling in a mana storm. As a result, not only are all of the cards in your deck now random, but for each turn, their cost will also be randomized. An extreme example of how this mechanic works is getting to play a 10-cost spell for one mana.

Cards in your hand will have their mana cost changed randomly, not swapped with other cards in your hand. Additionally, cards in your deck will still be class-appropriate or neutral cards. Even though your deck is randomized, it will not contain cards from other classes.

Since this Brawl really is extremely random, you’ll need to navigate things as they go along. This can be a difficult one to plan ahead during because you really don’t have any idea how much your hand will cost a turn from any given moment. Try to make the best of what you’re given and have some fun with it.

Players will be able to take on this Brawl for the next seven days. Your first win will net you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.