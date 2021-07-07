This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Ragnaros’ Fire Festival

The Fire Festival has returned to Hearthstone and it looks like Ragnaros is bringing back a classic.

This week’s Tavern Brawl is Ragnaros’ Fire Festival.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Fire Festival is in full swing and has made its way to the Tavern. Ragnaros is here and he wants to see some action. The first thing you’ll need to do to start this Brawl is select a class and make a deck. Once in-game, you’ll be vulnerable to your opponent and to a miniature Ragnaros who’s wreaking havoc throughout the duel.

Mini-Rag is a 2/3 minion that has a special effect. Mini-Rag can’t attack and is also immune. At the end of each turn, Mini-Rag burns all of his enemies randomly. Mini-Rag will always be on the side of the board of the person who isn’t currently taking their turn. If Mini-Rag does enough damage to a minion and kills it, his attack will go up permanently.

The key to winning this Brawl is surviving Mini-Rag. Try to set your board up in a way that allows you to avoid getting blasted to zero from a juiced-up Mini-Rag attacking your face. Some good options for this Brawl are classes like Warrior and Priest that have a ton of survivability.

This Brawl is the first of two that will be featured throughout the Fire Festival event. The next is called Burndown Brawl and will join the Tavern when this Brawl rotates out on July 14.

You have an entire week to test your luck against Mini-Rag to earn a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.