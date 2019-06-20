This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called Gods, Gadgetzan, Gurubashi

Are you ready for something Wild? This week’s Hearthstone Brawl will have players build decks using only cards from the Whispers of the Old Gods, Mean Streets of Gadgetzan, and Rastakhan’s Rumble expansions.

Gods, Gadgetzan, Gurubashi is the name of this week’s Brawl and you can take a swing at it over the course of the next four days. Since this week’s format is just a Brawl Block, that means there won’t be any wacky twists or rules that players need to worry about during the match. Instead, this one comes down to building a better deck than your opponent.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Since this Brawl Block is using two expansions that are relics of Hearthstone’s past, many players may not be familiar with the cards or archetypes. Players who got into Hearthstone after Whispers and Mean Streets won’t have very many cards to choose from, either. The same can be said for players who have no interest in Wild play and choose to dust their old sets as they rotate out.

As long as you’ve at least been around since Rastakhan’s Rumble, there are still a few ways you can build a decent deck and snag your free card pack. The first option players with a scarce card pool might want to consider is Zoo Warlock.

Even if the version you’re able to construct isn’t quite as powerful as a Standard Zoo deck, you’ll still probably be able to find success by smashing your opponent in the face. During constructed Brawl weeks, players are often trying to experiment with crazy off-the-wall deck ideas. Since this is the case most of the time with Zoo, you can quickly cycle through your deck of low-cost minions, then smash your opponent before their experimental strategy comes to fruition.

If you aren’t confident in your ability to build a Zoo deck from your collection, Blizzard helps you out with another option. Hearthstone’s new auto-complete deck feature isn’t half bad and will do its best to make a deck out of the cards in your collection for whichever class you select. If you plan on using the auto-complete feature, it would probably be best to do so with the class that you own the most cards for. This gives Hearthstone more options when figuring out which cards have the best synergy.

It’s definitely no coincidence that we’re getting a Wild format Brawl the same week Toki’s Wild Bundle hit the shop. Blizzard’s strategy might pay off and interest in the Wild format could grow.