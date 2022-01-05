A New Year Bash is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

If you still have some free time as we kick off the new year, what better place to spend it than in the Tavern?

This week in the Tavern, Hearthstone players will be decorating for a New Year’s party in a Brawl that forces you and your opponent to become allies. This week’s Tavern Brawl is A New Year Bash.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is one of the most unique Tavern Brawls Hearthstone has to offer. Instead of working through wacky shenanigans to destroy each other, you’ll be trying to help keep your opponent in the fight. There’s no need to worry about creating a deck or selecting a class for this Brawl, though.

One of the players in the Brawl will be a Rogue while the other will be a Druid. Both players will have a Hero Power that allows them to hang a decoration for the party. You’ll need to hang a total of 25 decorations. The total of decorations is shared between you and the other player, so it helps if you both spam the Hero Power whenever possible.

Throughout the match, you’ll come under attack by minions that spawn called Party Crashers, as well as random spells that affect the entire board. This is where using the cards in your deck will come into play. Clear out the party crashers and continue hanging the decorations alongside your new ally to spawn the piñata. Destroy the piñata and you’ve finished the job.

You’ll have one entire week to decorate for this New Year’s party by taking on this Tavern Brawl. Winning the Brawl will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.