The final reveal stream for Hearthstone‘s upcoming expansion is happening today and one of the most interesting cards we’ve seen so far is Zephrys the Great.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zephrys the Great is a two-cost 3/2 Elemental minion with an extremely bizarre Battlecry. If your deck has no duplicates, Zephrys allows you to wish for the perfect card. Zephrys was initially revealed today during the first on-stream game but was randomly generated. Since he was randomly added to Kibler’s deck, we didn’t get to see his Battlecry.

Later in the broadcast, we got a glimpse of what Zephrys is capable of in a Highlander deck. The idea behind Zephrys is that the card looks at the situation and gives you the perfect card. Peter Whalen explained that the card uses a ton of information to determine three cards you may want from the Basic and Classic sets that would benefit you in the game. Check out the cards offered to Kibler after playing Zephrys on turn two.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can see how strong Zephrys is for yourself when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.