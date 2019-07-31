Two new spells have joined the Priest class from Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion: Penance and Holy Ripple.

Penance is a two-cost Priest spell with Lifesteal that deals three damage to a minion. The spell was revealed alongside Holy Ripple, another two-cost Priest spell that deals one damage to all enemies and restores one health to all friendly characters.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The two new spells will work well with the Activate the Obelisk quest, which Blizzard revealed yesterday. The Priest quest requires its users to restore 15 health to unlock a new two-cost Hero Power. Once users complete the quest, they earn Obelisk’s Eye, a powerful Hero Power that restores three health to a target. If the target is a minion, it gains +3/+3 in addition to being healed.

Costing only two mana each, Penance and Holy Ripple have the potential to restore a total of 11 health in just one turn when used together—that is, if the player’s side of the board is full of damaged minions. The two spells will likely hold the most use at later stages of the match because of this potential, but either can be used as early plays thanks to their low cost.

Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6, but fans of the game can pre-order the upcoming expansion in one of two bundle options from Hearthstone’s online store.