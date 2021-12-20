Hearthstone patch 20.0.2 notes reveal first set of Standard balance changes and more

Standard is about to get a kick in the tail.

It looks like Hearthstone’s new Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion has been out long enough to feel the wrath of the nerf bat.

Blizzard Entertainment published the notes for patch 22.0.2 today, and they’ve come jam-packed with balance changes.

Fractured in Alterac Valley has been out for less than a month, but it is beginning to become more clear which classes seem under and overpowered. Though some of today’s changes are definitely nerfs, you can also expect to see a few buffs to classes that feel weaker than you might like.

Some of the changes announced today aim to make Mage more viable. Currently, the class has the worst win rate in the game, according to Hsreplay.net. It’s good to see the development team take notice, particularly if you’re someone who plays the Mage class.

According to the devs, many of the Standard changes coming with patch 20.0.2 are aimed at “weakening some of the stronger, combo-centric strategies that have had long-term success throughout the Year of the Gryphon.”

Standard isn’t the only thing getting changed with patch 20.0.2 however. Below you’ll also find a list of Battlegrounds characters who have been balanced as well. Additionally, with this patch all Hero Level 30 bounties in Mercenaries will now include at least one pile of Legendary coins as part of their rewards.

Below you’ll find all of the balance changes coming with patch 20.0.2, starting with those aimed at Standard Hearthstone.

Celestial Alignment

Celestial Alignment will cost eight instead of seven mana.

Alliance Bannerman

Alliance Bannerman will have his health decreased from two to one.

Efficient Octo-bot

Efficient Octo-bot will cost three instead of two.

Snowfall Guardian

Snowfall Guardian will cost six instead of five.

Touch of the Nathrezim

Touch of the Nathrezim now only restores three health instead of four.

Runed Mithril Rod

Runed Mithril Rod will now cost five instead of four.

Bloodsail Deckhand

Bloodsail Deckhand will now have one health instead of two.

Irondeep Trogg

Irondeep Trogg will now state “Summon another Irondeep Trogg” instead of “Summon a copy of this.”

Mo’arg Artificer

Mo’arg Artificer will now cost three mana instead of two and have five health instead of four.

Beaststalker Tavish

Beaststalker Tavish’s Hero Power will now cost two mana instead of three.

Grey Sage Parrot

Grey Sage Parrot will now cost six instead of eight and will be a 4/5 instead of a 6/6.

Magister Dawngrasp

Magister Dawngrasp will now cost seven mana instead of eight. Additionally, Dawngrasp’s Hero Power will now read “Deal 2 Damage. Honorable Kill: Gain +2 Damage.”

Wildfire

Wildfire will now specify that your Hero Power will be increased “this game.”

In addition to all of the Standard changes introduced with patch 20.0.2, Blizzard will also be implementing a host of Battlegrounds balance changes. Though the majority of these revolve around changing armor tiers, some are a bit more involved. The two most noteworthy changes come to Sneed and Tamsin.

Sneed’s armor tier is increased from tier one to tier two. Additionally, his Hero Power, Sneed’s Replicator, now costs two instead of one. Tamsin’s Hero Power Fragrant Phylactery will now cost one, up from zero. It will also have its text changed to read “Start of Combat: Destroy your lowest Health minion. Give its stats to all your others.” The Original version of Tamsin’s power only gave away the minion’s health, not all of its stats.

In addition to the Battlegrounds changes, seven more characters will have their armor tier changed.

Scabbs Cutterbutter changed from tier two to one.

Cariel Roame changed from tier six to seven.

Deathwing changed from tier four to five.

Millificent Manastorm changed from tier three to five.

Overlord Saurfang changed from six to seven.

Patches the Pirate changed from tier three to two.

Trade Prince Gallywix changed from tier four to two.

Two Battlegrounds minions will also receive changes which you can see below.

Prized Promo-Drake

Now a 3/3 instead of a 5/5.

Dazzling Lightspawn

Now a 2/5 instead of a 4/5.