Hearthstone Masters Tour Madrid set for end of 2020

Blizzard has revealed the location of Hearthstone’s end-of-year Masters Tour event. This year, players will have the opportunity to experience Spain’s beautiful capital city, Madrid.

Like all stops on the Hearthstone Masters Tour, the event in Madrid aims to unite all of the greatest players in the world for a massive competition. Players will have the opportunity to compete for their share of over $250,000, which is pulled from a total prize pool of $3 million that spans the entire year. Masters Tour Madrid will take place from Dec. 11 to 13

Players will also be competing for infinite glory and the right to call themselves the Hearthstone Masters Tour champion. Unlike previous years, you won’t catch this Masters Tour event on Twitch. Instead, the Masters Tour will be streamed on YouTube.com/PlayHearthstone due to Blizzard’s new YouTube exclusivity deal.

Players who aspire to compete in the Masters Tour will need to do so by entering qualifying tournaments through Battlefly. Since the Masters Tour is invitation only, Battlefly’s qualifying tournaments will help determine who deserves to compete among the best in the world.

For more information on how to qualify, you can check out Battlefly’s official Hearthstone esports page. You can also check out Blizzard’s entire list of rules and policies pertaining to the event.