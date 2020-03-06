Hearthstone Masters Tour Los Angeles will now take place online

Last month, the Hearthstone team relocated Masters Tour Indonesia to Los Angeles. But now, upon further review of the coronavirus outbreak, Blizzard has decided to hold the upcoming Masters Tour event entirely online.

Many players who were planning on participating in the Masters Tour event have likely already spent money on travel plans. As a result, Blizzard will be providing up to $1,500 in reimbursement for non-refundable travel arrangements to all qualified competitors who have already booked travel to Los Angeles.

Upon further review of the coronavirus situation given the broad international nature of our event, we have made the decision to hold Masters Tour Los Angeles entirely online.



More information can be found here: https://t.co/tznP5uaOZC — Hearthstone Esports (@HSesports) March 6, 2020

All players who were invited to the event will receive an email no later than March 12. This email will contain all the details on the required proof of documentation that players need to provide to be reimbursed.

As always, the Master Tour will include over 300 qualified players from more than 40 countries. Blizzard stressed that it understands the impact this cancellation can have on a competitor’s life. Many competitors have regular jobs and travel to these events on their own time, taking off work to do so. Blizzard says it deeply apologizes for all the inconvenience these reschedulings have caused, but it believes an online-only format is now the best choice when considering the health and safety of the community.

Starting March 20, players will be able to follow all of the action on the official Hearthstone esports YouTube channel. You can view the day-by-day schedule for the online event here.