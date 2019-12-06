Hearthstone Masters Tour headed to Indonesia in March

If you enjoying watching competitive Hearthstone, it doesn’t get much better than the Masters Tour. During the Hearthstone Masters Tour, over 300 invited competitors battle it out for their share of a $250,000 prize pool.

And next year, from March 20 to 22, the Hearthstone Masters Tour will take place in Bali, Indonesia at the Mulia Resort and Villas.

Hearthstone Esports on Twitter We’re excited to announce that in March of 2020, the Masters Tour will head to Indonesia! 🌴 Details: https://t.co/i9IjQaD3OS 🏖️ Event Page: https://t.co/87y6uD7HDY

The qualification period for Masters Tour Indonesia will start on Dec. 12 and runs until Jan. 26. If you believe you have what it takes to qualify for the Masters Tour, you can sign up on Battlefly. Once you’ve signed up on Battlefly, there are a number of different ways to qualify for Hearthstone Masters Tour Indonesia. You can sign up for Masters Qualifiers up to two weeks before they start on Battlefly.

Those who finish with a 7-2 or better record at Masters Tour Bucharest will secure an invitation. You can also do so by winning an online Masters Qualifier between Dec. 12 and Jan. 26. Players can be invited for finishing 7-2 or better at Masters Tour Arlington or by winning an on-site Masters Qualifier, too.

You can also qualify by finishing top-16 Legend on the in-game ladder during the months of December and January. Those with the title of Hearthstone Grandmaster can be invited to the event, too.

For more information on how to qualify, you can check out the official rules here.