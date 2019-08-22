Hearthstone introduces a new Tavern Brawl, The Great Amalgamation

Blizzard has introduced players to an exciting new Tavern Brawl in Hearthstone this week.

Dubbed The Great Amalgamation, this Brawl takes the game’s synergies and turns them up to full blast. During this Brawl, all minions count as Elementals, Mechs, Demons, Murlocs, Dragons, Beasts, Pirates, and Totems. This means any card or effect that mentions these minion types will apply to all minions.

If you have a field full of Murlocs and play a card that buffs your Mechs, for example, your Murlocs will still receive the buff. During this Brawl, basically any card that targets a specific minion type will work on any minion you choose. This takes your ability to build a synergistic Brawl deck to an entirely new level.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although there are literally countless ways to approach this Brawl, you could argue one class is better suited for victory than the rest. Anyone who has invested dust into the Shaman class is probably used to seeing a plethora of minions that mention Murlocs and Totems. Since Murloc Shaman is one of its most-played archetypes, the class has plenty of cards that mention the minion type.

In addition to the Murloc synergies within the class, Shaman’s Hero Power is Totem based. This means cards like Totemic Surge that usually only buff your Totems will buff every minion on the board. Shaman also has cards like Thing From Below, which is a six-mana 5/5 that costs one less for each Totem you summon. Since every minion you play will count as a Totem, you can basically play Thing from Below for zero mana.

The best way to approach this Brawl is to try crafting a deck that has as many buff cards in it as possible. If you go down the Shaman route, you’ll want to make sure you include Everyfin is Awesome. This card costs seven mana and gives your minions +2/+2. The card also costs one less for each Murloc you control. Since every minion you control will count as a Murloc, Everyfin is Awesome will be super cheap.

If you don’t play Shaman or aren’t sure about which synergies are available in your own personal collection, consider trying Hearthstone’s improved auto-complete feature. The game will generate you a deck that it believes will be your collection’s best bet at winning the Brawl.

For winning the Brawl, you’ll be rewarded with one Classic card pack. You can check out The Great Amalgamation right now.