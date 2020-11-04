Paladin weapon Hammer of the Naaru joins Hearthstone’s upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

It’s been one hell of a year for Hearthstone fans and the fun’s far from over. The Old Gods are returning with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, the game’s upcoming expansion.

The latest card to join the expansion is Hammer of the Naaru, a six-cost Paladin weapon with three attack, three durability, and a Battlecry. It reads, “Summon a 6/6 Holy Elemental with Taunt.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The iconic weapon, found in Gruul’s Lair in WoW’s The Burning Crusade expansion, is a strong addition to the Paladin class. It offers a 6/6 Taunt and a 3/3 weapon for just six mana.

Realistically, Hammer of the Naaru should cater to long and drawn out matches, with decks like Control Paladin in mind. But it could also fit into midrange decks, banking on tempo, and reinforcement from low-cost minions.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion is scheduled to release on Nov. 17. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.