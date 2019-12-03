Goru the Mightree, Treenforcements revealed for Hearthstone's Descent of Dragons expansion

Christmas came early for Druid fans. Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new spell and Legendary minion today for the Druid class ahead of Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion.

Goru the Mightree is a Legendary seven-cost 5/10 Taunt minion with a Battlecry that gives the user’s Treants plus one health and attack for the rest of the game.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Druid minion will excel in decks that center around building an army of Treants. But since the Legendary is a seven-cost minion, players won’t be able to take advantage of Goru the Mightree’s Battlecry until much later in the game—likely after several Treants have already been summoned. Any Treants already on the board at the time of Goru the Mightree’s summoning will receive the +1/+1 buff, however.

Blizzard revealed Goru the Mightree alongside Treenforcements, a one-cost Druid Choose One spell. After playing Treenforcements, the player chooses between giving a minion two additional health and Taunt or summoning a 2/2 Treant.

Treenforcements’ options allow players to choose either a quick defensive setup or an additional Treant for its army of tree-like creatures. If the player uses Treenforcements after they’ve played Goru the Mightree later in the match, the Treant will be 3/3 instead of the original 2/2 minion.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10 but fans can pre-order the expansion now from Blizzard’s online store.