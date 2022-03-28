Glaiveshark is one of the latest minions revealed for Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

If there’s one thing a Demon Hunter loves, be it in Hearthstone or World of Warcraft, it’s glaives. Fittingly, one of the latest minions revealed for the class is Glaiveshark.

Glaiveshark is a four-cost 4/3 Beast minion that will call the Demon Hunter class home. Glaivehsark is covered in Illidari-style tattoos somehow even though he’s a shark. Regardless of how he got his ink, this card is accompanied by a powerful Battlecry.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When Glaiveshark enters the field, if your Hero attacked in the same turn, you will deal two damage to all enemies. Since Demon Hunter has a plethora of weapons at its disposal, in addition to the attack-based Hero Power available to the class, triggering Glaiveshark’s Battlecry shouldn’t be much of an issue.

Demon Hunter is technically the youngest class in Hearthstone, debuting alongside the game’s Ashes of Outland expansion in April 2020. During its time in Hearthstone. Demon Hunter has developed a smash-mouth playstyle that perfectly reflects its World of Warcraft counterpart.

You can head into Hearthstone on April 12 to check out Glaiveshark and all of the new cards coming with the next expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City.