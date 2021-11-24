Gift of the Naaru joins Hearthstone in Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

One of the latest cards revealed this week for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley, is a beloved spell from World of Warcraft’s Draenei race.

Anyone who’s ever played a Draenei in World of Warcraft will likely recognize Gift of the Naaru. In WoW, this spell is part of the Draenei’s racial abilities and provides a slight heal. It looks like the Hearthstone version of the spell is even better than its WoW counterpart.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gift of the Naaru costs one mana and is a Holy type spell. After casting Gift of the Naaru, you’ll restore three health to all characters. If any are still damaged afterwards, you get to draw a card. The obvious drawback here is that you’ll also be healing your opponent’s characters. But that’s a small price to pay when you have all the tricks up your sleeve that a Priest player does.

Gift of the Naaru’s small mana cost will likely help it find a home in a plethora of Priest decks. Since Priest’s playstyle almost always revolves around healing and additional benefits in exchange for healing, the fact that Gift of the Naaru also heals your opponent probably won’t be a big deal.

You’ll be able to check out Gift of the Naaru when Fractured in Alterac Valley goes live on Dec. 7.