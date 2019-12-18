Gift Exchange is Hearthstone’s new Tavern Brawl this week

We’re still a week out from Christmas, but it’s time to start opening presents early. Hearthstone’s newest Tavern Brawl for the second week of the holiday-themed Winter Veil event, named Gift Exchange, is out now.

“Great Father is dropping crates on the battlefield,” the Tavern Brawl’s description reads. “Get a gift each time you smash your opponent’s crate…or your own.”

Upon starting a Tavern Brawl, players will be prompted to choose a hero and create a deck before they’re matched with a random opponent. For the first two turns, each player will have one Winter Veil Crate summoned to their side of the board. Every turn a player doesn’t have a Winter Veil Crate on their side of the board, one will be summoned to their side of the board at the start of their turn.

Winter Veil Crates are 0/4 minions with a Deathrattle that gives the player who destroyed the minion a one-cost spell called a Stolen Winter Veil Gift. The spell Discovers a random treasure, which can be either a minion or spell, and reduces its mana cost.

Decks that will excel in the Gift Exchange Tavern Brawl include ones that can kill as many Crates as possible—regardless of which side of the board they’re on. Warlock decks are particularly strong in this game mode due to cards from the class that can destroy friendly minions.

For their first win, players will receive the Winter Veil Treat card back, which resembles a gingerbread cookie. Those who received the card back from last year’s Winter Veil event will instead get a Classic Pack for their first win.