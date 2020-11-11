G’huun the Blood God is coming to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

If you played World of Warcraft’s Battle for Azeroth expansion, you’re likely all too familiar with the character from this next card. G’huun the Blood God has arrived in Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion.

It looks like the Champions of Azeroth beat G’huun so badly in BFA that he’s decided to retreat to Hearthstone. G’huun the Blood God is an eight-cost 8/8 Legendary Priest minion. G’huun has a Battlecry that draws two cards, but those cards cost Health instead of mana.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Part of the Priest class identity is its ability to heal itself. Though most classes in Hearthstone have some way to regain life, none do it quite like Priest. You can expect the decks you find G’huun in to be filled with ways to heal yourself. You can also expect those decks to be full of valuable minions that are worth cheating out.

G’huun’s effect is good, but it’s a bit of a dud if you use it and draw into a pair of two-cost minions. What will really make G’huun shine is a deck full of beefy minions that his effect can be used to cheat out.

You can test the Blood God for yourself when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.