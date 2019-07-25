Generous Mummy revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Another new Reborn card has entered the fray in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Generous Mummy is a three-cost Neutral minion with five Attack. four Health and Reborn. Its effect lowers the cost of your opponent’s cards by one.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Stats wise, this card is absolutely insane. It’s cheap and can be played in any number of decks. Unfortunately, though, its effect is probably not worth the effort. It’s hard to say no to an early tempo swing, but realistically, Generous Mummy does more harm than good.

If you’re playing against a Mage, a Warlock, or a deck with spells and low-cost cards, playing Generous Mummy will rarely be a smart move. You might take hold of a round, or two, but eventually, you’ll lose out. The card pretty much gives your opponent the ability to regain tempo.

Overall, this card will unlikely see much play in constructed. It has the possibility of doing well in arena decks, but it’s always going to be a risky pick.

Expect many more new additions to the card pool in time for the release of Saviors of Uldum on Aug. 6