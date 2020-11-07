Fire Breather revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The excitement continues to rise as we grow closer to Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

The card reveals keep coming and the latest is a brand new Demon for the Warlock class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fire Breather is a 4/3 Warlock Demon that costs four mana. Fire Breather also has a Battlecry that causes it to deal two damage to all minions except Demons. Whether it’s Hearthstone or World of Warcraft, Warlocks are known to surround themselves with Demons. That means when you play Fire Breather you’ll likely be dealing damage to your opponent’s minions while sparing your own.

During the Scholomance Academy expansion Warlock definitely hasn’t been the most dominant class in the game. Let’s hope things start to look up for the Fel wielding class when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.