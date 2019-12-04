Faceless Corrupter revealed for Hearthstone's upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Professional Hearthstone player Dima “RDU” Radu revealed the latest card to join Descent of Dragons: Faceless Corruptor.

Faceless Corruptor is a five-cost Neutral minion with five attack, four health, Rush, and a Battlecry. It reads, “Transform one of your minions into a copy of this.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The tempo potential with Faceless Corrupter is massive. It fits nicely with token cards, such as Lackeys, and can be used to deal a considerable amount of damage. It can both trade effectively and provide board control.

As long as the card is combined with a low-cost minion, or ideally a Lackey, it will provide a surprising amount of tempo. It could even be played directly on turn six.

A few possible decks the card would work well with include Treant Druid, Imp Warlock, Highlander Paladin, and Shaman. If it’s paired with low-cost minions that can easily be sacrificed, it’s well worth playing.

Descent of Dragons drops on Dec. 10. Fans can pre-order the expansion early, though, with either the Standard package or the Mega Bundle. The Standard package costs $50 and comes with 60 packs, while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.