9 mins ago Hearthstone

Faceless Corrupter revealed for Hearthstone's upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

It works well with Lackeys.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Professional Hearthstone player Dima “RDU” Radu revealed the latest card to join Descent of Dragons: Faceless Corruptor.

Faceless Corruptor is a five-cost Neutral minion with five attack, four health, Rush, and a Battlecry. It reads, “Transform one of your minions into a copy of this.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The tempo potential with Faceless Corrupter is massive. It fits nicely with token cards, such as Lackeys, and can be used to deal a considerable amount of damage. It can both trade effectively and provide board control.

As long as the card is combined with a low-cost minion, or ideally a Lackey, it will provide a surprising amount of tempo. It could even be played directly on turn six.

A few possible decks the card would work well with include Treant Druid, Imp Warlock, Highlander Paladin, and Shaman. If it’s paired with low-cost minions that can easily be sacrificed, it’s well worth playing.

Descent of Dragons drops on Dec. 10. Fans can pre-order the expansion early, though, with either the Standard package or the Mega Bundle. The Standard package costs $50 and comes with 60 packs, while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.