Expired Merchant revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Warlock enthusiasts, rejoice. Expired Merchant has just been revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Expired Merchant is a two-cost 2/1 Rare minion with a Battlecry and a Deathrattle. Its Battlecry discards your highest cost card, while its Deathrattle adds two copies of it to your hand.

This card isn’t the best card of the bunch, however, it has plenty of potential in Discard Warlock decks. It synergies nicely with Soulwarden and under the right circumstances, it could lead to some extremely high value plays. It fits nicely with Mortal Coil and would work exceptionally in slower-paced Control focused decks

It would be particularly potent in Wild decks, taking advantage of Bloodreaver Gul’dan, Voidlord, or even N’Zoth, the Corruptor. Sadly Warlock doesn’t currently have access to these cards, but there’s still enough heavy hitters to make it well worthwhile.

Expect to see tons more unique cards in time for the release of Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion on Aug. 6.